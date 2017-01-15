Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/16/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Dec. 28
ABREO: Veronica and Lauriano Rivera Jr., Ceres, boy
GUZMAN: Nora and Jesus, Turlock, girl
Dec. 29
FLEISCHMAN: Kassandra and David, Lathrop, girl
WANTA: Ines and Matthew, Ripon, girl
AMATALRAHHMAN: Awnallah and Ali El Tareb, Stockton, girl
ROCHA: Natalie and Chad, Riverbank, boy
Dec. 30
GONZALEZ: Jacqueline and Jacobo Eden, Newman, boy
GARDLEY: Tamika and Paul Jr., Salida, boy
RANGEL: Salina and Jose Rangel-Verdugo, Modesto, boy
REYNOLDS: Selina and Justin, Manteca, boy
GONZALEZ: Rosa and Jose Agredano, Tracy, boy
Dec. 31
ALLINSON: Catina and Matthew, Modesto, boy
SIMKINS: Kimberly and Jared Ladd, Modesto, girl
JESSEE: Rosalynn and Jonathon, Manteca, boy
DOERKSEN: Melissa and Christopher, Turlock, boy
Jan. 1
AGUILAR-ORREGON: Mayte and Juan Olivera-Martinez, Modesto, boy
TELITZ: Amber and Rick, Stockton, girl
Jan. 2
ISGANITIS: Nicole and Ben, Modesto, boy
PERRY: Brittney and Cheyenne Sanders, Riverbank, girl
MANGONE: Janell and Jeremy Davis, Oakdale, twins, boy and girl
GALICIA: Brittany and Christopher, Modesto, girl
Jan. 5
NAIDU: Ranjitha Omprasada and Varaprasad Perambudoori, Mountain House, boy
Jan. 6
CALDERON: Briana and Joshua, Modesto, twins, boy and girl
CASTILLO: Alexus, Ceres, girl
Jan. 7
GARCIA: Patricia and Andrew, Stockton, girl
AGUILERA: Angelica and Emmanuel, Salida, boy
HERNANDEZ: Angelica and Roberto, Modesto, boy
Jan. 8
MURILLO-RAMIREZ: Adriana and Jose Serrato, Modesto, girl
GLASGOW: Natalie and Jason, Manteca, girl
Jan. 9
MARTINEZ: Ashley and Michael Hanon, Modesto, girl
HANSEN: Danette, Modesto, girl
GLENN: Kristine and Jeffery Christophersen, Lathrop, boy
Jan. 10
CASTELLON: Shalynn and Estevan, Manteca, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Jan. 5
NOVA: Elizabeth, Livingston, boy
Jan. 6
MALDONADO: Monica, Delhi, boy
KUMAR: Saleshni and Avinesh, Turlock, boy
Jan. 7
DE ANDA: Veronica and Pedro Jacobo, Livingston, boy
Jan. 8
BONDY-VILLA: Noelle and Adam, Turlock, girl
GARIBAY: Irene and Miguel Muniz, Delhi, boy
Jan. 9
ALVARADO: Michelle, Ceres, girl
OLIVERA: Viviana, Stevinson, boy
ESTRADA: Mayra, Turlock, boy
Jan. 10
MOHAMMADI: Halima and Mohd Yousofzai, Turlock, girl
ZAMARRIPA: Brenda and Ricardo Ramos, Winton, boy
Jan. 11
ANDRADE: Norma, Hilmar, girl
