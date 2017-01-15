Vital Statistics

Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/16/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Dec. 28

ABREO: Veronica and Lauriano Rivera Jr., Ceres, boy

GUZMAN: Nora and Jesus, Turlock, girl

Dec. 29

FLEISCHMAN: Kassandra and David, Lathrop, girl

WANTA: Ines and Matthew, Ripon, girl

AMATALRAHHMAN: Awnallah and Ali El Tareb, Stockton, girl

ROCHA: Natalie and Chad, Riverbank, boy

Dec. 30

GONZALEZ: Jacqueline and Jacobo Eden, Newman, boy

GARDLEY: Tamika and Paul Jr., Salida, boy

RANGEL: Salina and Jose Rangel-Verdugo, Modesto, boy

REYNOLDS: Selina and Justin, Manteca, boy

GONZALEZ: Rosa and Jose Agredano, Tracy, boy

Dec. 31

ALLINSON: Catina and Matthew, Modesto, boy

SIMKINS: Kimberly and Jared Ladd, Modesto, girl

JESSEE: Rosalynn and Jonathon, Manteca, boy

DOERKSEN: Melissa and Christopher, Turlock, boy

Jan. 1

AGUILAR-ORREGON: Mayte and Juan Olivera-Martinez, Modesto, boy

TELITZ: Amber and Rick, Stockton, girl

Jan. 2

ISGANITIS: Nicole and Ben, Modesto, boy

PERRY: Brittney and Cheyenne Sanders, Riverbank, girl

MANGONE: Janell and Jeremy Davis, Oakdale, twins, boy and girl

GALICIA: Brittany and Christopher, Modesto, girl

Jan. 5

NAIDU: Ranjitha Omprasada and Varaprasad Perambudoori, Mountain House, boy

Jan. 6

CALDERON: Briana and Joshua, Modesto, twins, boy and girl

CASTILLO: Alexus, Ceres, girl

Jan. 7

GARCIA: Patricia and Andrew, Stockton, girl

AGUILERA: Angelica and Emmanuel, Salida, boy

HERNANDEZ: Angelica and Roberto, Modesto, boy

Jan. 8

MURILLO-RAMIREZ: Adriana and Jose Serrato, Modesto, girl

GLASGOW: Natalie and Jason, Manteca, girl

Jan. 9

MARTINEZ: Ashley and Michael Hanon, Modesto, girl

HANSEN: Danette, Modesto, girl

GLENN: Kristine and Jeffery Christophersen, Lathrop, boy

Jan. 10

CASTELLON: Shalynn and Estevan, Manteca, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Jan. 5

NOVA: Elizabeth, Livingston, boy

Jan. 6

MALDONADO: Monica, Delhi, boy

KUMAR: Saleshni and Avinesh, Turlock, boy

Jan. 7

DE ANDA: Veronica and Pedro Jacobo, Livingston, boy

Jan. 8

BONDY-VILLA: Noelle and Adam, Turlock, girl

GARIBAY: Irene and Miguel Muniz, Delhi, boy

Jan. 9

ALVARADO: Michelle, Ceres, girl

OLIVERA: Viviana, Stevinson, boy

ESTRADA: Mayra, Turlock, boy

Jan. 10

MOHAMMADI: Halima and Mohd Yousofzai, Turlock, girl

ZAMARRIPA: Brenda and Ricardo Ramos, Winton, boy

Jan. 11

ANDRADE: Norma, Hilmar, girl

