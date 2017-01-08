Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/02/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Dec. 29
TRUJILLO: Blanca and Alejandro, Turlock, girl
REBELO: Sandra and Frank, Modesto, girl
RODRIGUEZ: Jeannetter and Ernesto Landeros, Riverbank, girl
AGUILAR: Araceli, Livingston, girl
Dec. 30
BARRAZA: Estela and Victor Cruz, Turlock, girl
Dec. 31
GARCIA: Maria del Rosario, Turlock, boy
PAGAZA: Khrystina and Joseph, Turlock, girl
Jan. 1
SWEENEY: Andrea, Winton, boy
GARZA: Reina and Jose, Los Banos, boy
MUNOZ: Oralia, Newman, boy
Jan. 2
SANCHEZ-CRUZ: Aurea and Rafael Cuevas, Turlock, girl
Jan. 3
MENDONCA: Eilbra and Jorge, Atwater, girl
HERNANDEZ: Heidi, Merced, girl
LILES: Brittany and Michael Faulkner, Modesto, boy
Jan. 4
ESCALANTE: Ana and Victor, Livingston, girl
FARIAS: Yesenia, Turlock, girl
PIMENTEL: Briane, Turlock, girl
