Vital Statistics

January 8, 2017 4:04 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/02/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Dec. 29

TRUJILLO: Blanca and Alejandro, Turlock, girl

REBELO: Sandra and Frank, Modesto, girl

RODRIGUEZ: Jeannetter and Ernesto Landeros, Riverbank, girl

AGUILAR: Araceli, Livingston, girl

Dec. 30

BARRAZA: Estela and Victor Cruz, Turlock, girl

Dec. 31

GARCIA: Maria del Rosario, Turlock, boy

PAGAZA: Khrystina and Joseph, Turlock, girl

Jan. 1

SWEENEY: Andrea, Winton, boy

GARZA: Reina and Jose, Los Banos, boy

MUNOZ: Oralia, Newman, boy

Jan. 2

SANCHEZ-CRUZ: Aurea and Rafael Cuevas, Turlock, girl

Jan. 3

MENDONCA: Eilbra and Jorge, Atwater, girl

HERNANDEZ: Heidi, Merced, girl

LILES: Brittany and Michael Faulkner, Modesto, boy

Jan. 4

ESCALANTE: Ana and Victor, Livingston, girl

FARIAS: Yesenia, Turlock, girl

PIMENTEL: Briane, Turlock, girl

