Vital Statistics

January 1, 2017 6:48 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/02/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Dec. 21

RANDALL: Shayla and Sean Moore, Stockton, girl

Dec. 22

McADAM: Kathryn and Jonathan, Ceres, twins, girls

DE LOS SANTOS: Angelica, Stockton, girl

BARNES: Tia and Joseph III, Stockton, boy

SUAREZ: Felicia and Alfonso Caballero, Ceres, boy

EGGERT: Stephanie and Rasheem Longstreth, Salida, boy

CANELA: Leticia and Adan, Tracy, girl

Dec. 23

PETERS: Laura and Dominic Alejandre, Salida, boy

CORRAL: Miquela and Robert, Stockton, girl

WOODS: Tyeteanna and Christopher Tipton, Stockton, boy

VASQUEZ: Laura and Solomon Aceves, Patterson, boy

PACHECO: Elizabeth and Harry Wilderson, Oakdale, boy

SAUSEDA: Byanka and Johnny, Lodi, twins, boy and girl

Dec. 24

JASSO: Ashley and Mark Velasquez, Turlock, girl

BAILEY: Keesha and Richard, Stockton, girl

JOEL: Sabrina and Trevor Mordecai, Stockton, girl

Dec. 25

DEMOURA: Amy and Joel, Modesto, girl

Dec. 26

RIVAS: Desirae and Lewis Potter, Modesto, boy

TITTSWORTH: Jillian and Timothy Wester, Turlock, boy

TRONCOSO: Brenda and Saul Martinez, Merced, boy

Turlock

Emmanuel Medical Center

Dec. 15

MIRELES: Vanesa and Omar, Atwater, boy

KENNEDY: Karen, Turlock, boy

Dec. 16

LOREDO: Teresa, Winton, girl

MILLER: Qutikia, Turlock, girl

CHAVEZ: Joanna, Turlock, girl

Dec. 17

GALVAN-REYES: Maria, Modesto, girl

ARREOLA: Kimberly and Daniel, Patterson, girl

AVILA: Alejandra, Turlock, boy

KAUR: Mandeep and Kulwant Singh, Ceres, girl

Dec. 18

MELO: Leonor and Jose, Atwater, girl

DAVILA: Evelia, Turlock, girl

Dec. 19

ALLEN: Desiree, Turlock, girl

TERRIQUEZ: Monica and Cesar Espinoza, Turlock, boy

JIMENEZ: Monica and Leopoldo, Livingston, girl

Dec. 20

CHAVEZ: Vanessa Anna-Maria, Turlock, boy

BYERS: Cristina and Christopher Stone, Turlock, boy

Dec. 21

BEDOLLA-MARTINEZ: Martha, Delhi, girl

MIRANDA: Cristina, Patterson, girl

Dec. 22

LEITCH: Lindsy, Hughson, boy

DHILLON: Mandeep and Gunbir, Livingston, boy

JIMENEZ: Berenice and Victor Franco, Patterson, girl

THEODORE: Sonia and Adam, Livingston, girl

Dec. 24

COSAIN: Vanessa and Andrew Wooding, Ballico, boy

Dec. 26

CUEVAS: Emely and Marco, Newman, boy

MORENO: Yadira, Patterson, boy

ALCAUTER: Veronica and Rafael, Newman, girl

Dec. 27

GUTIERREZ: Angela, Turlock, boy

ROYBAL: Felicia, Turlock, girl

Dec. 28

ALVES: Marlene and Anthony, Winton, boy

SCARBOROUGH: Ronnica, Modesto, boy

ALVAREZ: Patricia and Jorge Barajas, Keyes, boy

DURAN: Maria, Planada, girl

Vital Statistics

