Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/02/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Dec. 21
RANDALL: Shayla and Sean Moore, Stockton, girl
Dec. 22
McADAM: Kathryn and Jonathan, Ceres, twins, girls
DE LOS SANTOS: Angelica, Stockton, girl
BARNES: Tia and Joseph III, Stockton, boy
SUAREZ: Felicia and Alfonso Caballero, Ceres, boy
EGGERT: Stephanie and Rasheem Longstreth, Salida, boy
CANELA: Leticia and Adan, Tracy, girl
Dec. 23
PETERS: Laura and Dominic Alejandre, Salida, boy
CORRAL: Miquela and Robert, Stockton, girl
WOODS: Tyeteanna and Christopher Tipton, Stockton, boy
VASQUEZ: Laura and Solomon Aceves, Patterson, boy
PACHECO: Elizabeth and Harry Wilderson, Oakdale, boy
SAUSEDA: Byanka and Johnny, Lodi, twins, boy and girl
Dec. 24
JASSO: Ashley and Mark Velasquez, Turlock, girl
BAILEY: Keesha and Richard, Stockton, girl
JOEL: Sabrina and Trevor Mordecai, Stockton, girl
Dec. 25
DEMOURA: Amy and Joel, Modesto, girl
Dec. 26
RIVAS: Desirae and Lewis Potter, Modesto, boy
TITTSWORTH: Jillian and Timothy Wester, Turlock, boy
TRONCOSO: Brenda and Saul Martinez, Merced, boy
Turlock
Emmanuel Medical Center
Dec. 15
MIRELES: Vanesa and Omar, Atwater, boy
KENNEDY: Karen, Turlock, boy
Dec. 16
LOREDO: Teresa, Winton, girl
MILLER: Qutikia, Turlock, girl
CHAVEZ: Joanna, Turlock, girl
Dec. 17
GALVAN-REYES: Maria, Modesto, girl
ARREOLA: Kimberly and Daniel, Patterson, girl
AVILA: Alejandra, Turlock, boy
KAUR: Mandeep and Kulwant Singh, Ceres, girl
Dec. 18
MELO: Leonor and Jose, Atwater, girl
DAVILA: Evelia, Turlock, girl
Dec. 19
ALLEN: Desiree, Turlock, girl
TERRIQUEZ: Monica and Cesar Espinoza, Turlock, boy
JIMENEZ: Monica and Leopoldo, Livingston, girl
Dec. 20
CHAVEZ: Vanessa Anna-Maria, Turlock, boy
BYERS: Cristina and Christopher Stone, Turlock, boy
Dec. 21
BEDOLLA-MARTINEZ: Martha, Delhi, girl
MIRANDA: Cristina, Patterson, girl
Dec. 22
LEITCH: Lindsy, Hughson, boy
DHILLON: Mandeep and Gunbir, Livingston, boy
JIMENEZ: Berenice and Victor Franco, Patterson, girl
THEODORE: Sonia and Adam, Livingston, girl
Dec. 24
COSAIN: Vanessa and Andrew Wooding, Ballico, boy
Dec. 26
CUEVAS: Emely and Marco, Newman, boy
MORENO: Yadira, Patterson, boy
ALCAUTER: Veronica and Rafael, Newman, girl
Dec. 27
GUTIERREZ: Angela, Turlock, boy
ROYBAL: Felicia, Turlock, girl
Dec. 28
ALVES: Marlene and Anthony, Winton, boy
SCARBOROUGH: Ronnica, Modesto, boy
ALVAREZ: Patricia and Jorge Barajas, Keyes, boy
DURAN: Maria, Planada, girl
