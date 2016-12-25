Stanislaus County birth announcements (12/26/16)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Dec. 14
THEOFANOPOULOS: Sarah and Francis, Oakdale, girl
OROZCO: Naira and Victor, Ceres, boy
VEJAR: Nicole and Joseph, Oakdale, boy
MERTZ: Mallory and Zachary, Lodi, girl
Dec. 15
ALVAREZ: Blanca and Roberto, Patterson, girl
MARCEDO-COLMENARES: Blanca and Alfredo Nuno-Olide, Escalon, boy
Dec. 16
CANTU: Maria and Hector, Patterson, boy
FAULK: Ann and Travis, Ceres, girl
RAMIREZ-GILL: Celina and Benny Gill, Stockton, girl
ORTEGA: Nina-Marie and Jose, Winton, boy
Dec. 17
SOARES: Ashley and Dustin, Turlock, boy
ANAYA: Rosa and Francisco, Ceres, boy
JACKSON: Jessica and Robert, Jr., Delhi, girl
ALVAREZ: Monica and Stephen Reza, Turlock, girl
Dec. 18
BAEZA: Rebeca and Curtis Rodriguez, Modesto, girl
FOUNTAIN: Sarah and Joshua Greene, Salida, boy
BASSETT: Brittany and Travis Devolder, Modesto, girl
Dec. 19
GOMAR: Gina and Edgar, Turlock, boy
SMITH: Rebecca and Derek, Stockton, boy
DADO: Heather and Todd, Lathrop, twins, boys
