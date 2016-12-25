Vital Statistics

December 25, 2016 5:48 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (12/26/16)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Dec. 14

THEOFANOPOULOS: Sarah and Francis, Oakdale, girl

OROZCO: Naira and Victor, Ceres, boy

VEJAR: Nicole and Joseph, Oakdale, boy

MERTZ: Mallory and Zachary, Lodi, girl

Dec. 15

ALVAREZ: Blanca and Roberto, Patterson, girl

MARCEDO-COLMENARES: Blanca and Alfredo Nuno-Olide, Escalon, boy

Dec. 16

CANTU: Maria and Hector, Patterson, boy

FAULK: Ann and Travis, Ceres, girl

RAMIREZ-GILL: Celina and Benny Gill, Stockton, girl

ORTEGA: Nina-Marie and Jose, Winton, boy

Dec. 17

SOARES: Ashley and Dustin, Turlock, boy

ANAYA: Rosa and Francisco, Ceres, boy

JACKSON: Jessica and Robert, Jr., Delhi, girl

ALVAREZ: Monica and Stephen Reza, Turlock, girl

Dec. 18

BAEZA: Rebeca and Curtis Rodriguez, Modesto, girl

FOUNTAIN: Sarah and Joshua Greene, Salida, boy

BASSETT: Brittany and Travis Devolder, Modesto, girl

Dec. 19

GOMAR: Gina and Edgar, Turlock, boy

SMITH: Rebecca and Derek, Stockton, boy

DADO: Heather and Todd, Lathrop, twins, boys

Related content

Vital Statistics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Christmas meal at Salvation Army in Turlock

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos