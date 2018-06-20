Ceres man accused of stealing puppy then giving it to ex, despite restraining order

A Ceres man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a 6-week-old Husky mix to give it to his ex-girlfriend, who has a restraining order against him.
The puppy was stolen from a warehouse in San Jose on Monday where the victim, Luis Gutierrez, works. He told the San Jose Mercury News he didn't want to leave the puppy at home alone so he took her to work.
Ceres Police Sgt. Greg Yotsuya said San Jose Police identified the suspect, Mohommad Nayl, 46, through surveillance footage of him and his vehicle.
In the footage he can be seen approaching a table the puppy is napping under at the warehouse. He bent down and motioned to the puppy to come to him. When she did, he pet her and picked her up, then walked out of the warehouse and left in a black SUV.
"Seeing someone pick up my dog and just take her, it’s hard to watch," Gutierrez told Bay Area news station KRON, according to the Mercury News report. "I just want her back."
San Jose Police contacted Ceres Police on Wednesday regarding Nayl, who they learned went to his ex-girlfriend's home to give her the puppy, in violation of a domestic violence restraining order, Yotsuya said.
Officer Charles Rushing went to the ex-girlfriend's home where he saw the suspect’s vehicle parked nearby. Rushing found Nayl in the back yard of the home.
Nayl was arrested on suspicion of theft and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
Rushing recovered the puppy from the residence after speaking with the ex-girlfriend, who was unaware of, and not involved with the theft.
Gutierrez was notified his puppy had been found and was reunited with her Wednesday at the Ceres Police Department.
