Evacuations ordered near Coulterville as fires break out throughout the region

Firefighters are battling blazes across the region, including one near Coulterville that has prompted mandatory evacuations in the area.
The Wheeler fire broke out Monday afternoon near Coulterville, according to the California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.
Though initially measuring only 30 acres, the fire is challenging because of dense fuel and steep terrain, CalFire said in a post on Twitter.
The Mariposa County sheriff has issued mandatory evacuations for the areas of Mary Harrison Mine Road, Old Highway 49 Road, Crown Lead Road and Highway 49 between Crown Lead Road and Highway 132. The town of Coulterville is under an evacuation advisory, meaning that residents should be ready to leave should it become necessary.
Highway 132 remains open, officials said.
In Merced County, firefighters have 50 percent control on a fire that broke out Sunday on Highway 152 near Dinosaur Point. The Dinosaur fire has consumed 180 acres.
Closer to home, Modesto firefighters are working on a grass fire along Highway 99 near Hatch Road and previously battled a fire near Creekside Golf Course in Modesto.
Conditions for fire are only going to get worse this week, as dry conditions continue and temperatures climb into the triple digits. The National Weather Service advised of excessive heat for the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
"High temperatures Friday and into the weekend will increase heat-related illnesses for those exposed to prolonged outdoor heat, especially the elderly, children and other sensitive groups," forecasters said in a message sent out Monday. "North wind on Saturday will increase the potential for fire starts and spread."
We will have more on this story later today.
Comments