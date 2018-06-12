Government employees find a watery workplace after tank ruptures at Tenth Street Place

Stanislaus County is still assessing the costs of a water leak that damaged offices on five of the six floors of the local government office building called Tenth Street Place.
A ruptured tank inside a rooftop boiler room caused "pretty extensive" water damage to county and city offices in the building at 10th and J Streets in downtown Modesto, said Patty Hill Thomas, chief operations officer for the county.
The leak in the building's water heating system soaked ceiling tiles, carpet and walls in county supervisors' offices on the sixth floor and damaged the county risk management conference room and the lobby of Modesto's information technology office on the fifth floor.
Hill Thomas said the leaking water missed a room housing an IT server but soaked carpet, furniture and desk computers in various offices.
There was less damage to the fourth, third and first floors as the water percolated down to ground level, Hill Thomas said. Somehow, the second floor remained dry, she said.
A county risk management staff member discovered the water leak at 6:45 a.m. Thursday and started making calls, which likely prevented more extensive damage. Officials believe the tank rupture occurred overnight.
The county's top elected officials were moved temporarily Tuesday to vacant space on the first floor. No offices that serve walk-in customers were closed by the emergency.
“Everyone else is able to work around it,” Hill Thomas said.
The city and county joint powers agency that oversees Tenth Street Place held a special meeting Friday to discuss the water leak. Belfor USA Group, Inc., was hired to assess the damage and work on repairs.
The JPA authorized the Board of Supervisors and a project manager to enter contracts with Belfor and other potential contractors for remediation and restoration work, a county staff report says.
Belfor is the same company that was hired for flooding and water damage repairs at the former county Honor Farm, Gallo Center for the Arts and the county Health Services Agency center.
County officials said that insurance will cover the extensive repairs and restoration work, except for a $10,000 deductible.
