Turlock pole vaulter Fredeen has jump of a lifetime. How did he do in CIF finals?

A day after landing the biggest jump of his life on the state's big stage for high school track, pole vaulter Silas Fredeen tried to summon one more huge moment.
Unfortunately for the Turlock High junior, it just wasn't there.
Needing to go a personal record 15 feet, 4 inches in the second round of the finals at the CIF State Track and Field Meet on Saturday in Clovis, Fredeen missed on all three attempts, bowing out of the competition and finishing in 11th place.
Davis Senior High and UCLA-bound Sondre Guttormsen, who last week won the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters title, won Saturday's competition with a vault of 17-10.
Fredeen was attempting to become the first Turlock High pole vaulter to medal at the season-ending meet since 1955. He needed a sixth-place finish to do it.
"I'm not going to complain that I didn't PR," Fredeen said. "Just the fact that I got to be here and compete with all these people was great."
Indeed.
The only Stanislaus County athlete to reach Day 2 of the meet at Buchanan High, Fredeen faced elimination on Friday night when he was down to his final attempt at 15-3, which was his PR.
With his family, teammates, coach and hundreds of fans watching, he sped down the runway, planted his pole and grazed the bar as he went over. The bar bounced a little, but stayed in the pegs, sending Fredeen on to Saturday's competition with the 12 best pole vaulters in California.
"I was nervous," he said of Friday's last chance. "I'm not going to lie."
And after seeing the bar stay up?
"I was ecstatic," he said.
Fredeen drove back to Turlock on Friday night and returned Saturday a few hours before the 7:15 p.m. start.
On Friday, the event's starting height was 14-3, which was the highest start to an event he's faced. On Saturday, it was 14-10.
He cleared the height on his second attempt. The bar was then moved to 15-4.
"I was a little scared because that was just my second bar of the day," he said. "I usually get a couple of more jumps in before going for a PR."
He said he had lacked patience for much of the day, and was planting the pole a little too shallow in the pit. He missed on his first two jumps at 15-4.
With his adrenaline pumping, which he said is normal for pole vaulters on their potential last attempts, Fredeen came in too fast and too deep, and hit the bar on his way up.
Just like that, his season was over..
Nevertheless, his coach, Bergann Hernandez, couldn't be happier.
"He has put in the work, the dedication and the focus," he said. "I'm just so proud."
