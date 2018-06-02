Man killed in crash on Highway 120 near Escalon

One man was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 120 near Escalon Saturday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:52 a.m. on Highway 120 near Sutliff Road. A GMC Yukon Denali was headed east on the highway when it crossed into the westbound lane, said California Highway Patrol officer Jeremy Hernandez.
A Subaru headed west on Highway 120 swerved to avoid the Yukon, but a Ford truck behind it collided with the Denali head-on, Hernandez said. The Subaru got clipped in the collision.
The driver of the Yukon was declared dead at the scene. He was identified only as a Latino male. The driver of the Ford truck suffered major injuries and was flown to an area hospital.
Two passengers in the Yukon, both males, also were injured. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The driver of the Subaru was not injured.
Highway 120 was closed in the area for about three hours while the CHP investigated and crews cleared the crash.
Comments