Modesto man accused of SF terror plot will return to court for possible guilty plea

A Modesto man accused of plotting a terror attack in San Francisco is due back in federal court Monday morning for a possible guilty plea.

Everitt Aaron Jameson had pleaded not guilty in January to planning the bombing and shooting assault at the Pier 39 tourist attraction on Christmas Day. He was acting in support of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, or ISIS, according to a criminal complaint.

In April, Jameson’s attorneys scheduled Monday’s hearing in Fresno for a possible plea change, but details are not yet public.

“If he does plead guilty, a plea agreement will be filed and there may be additional details in that,” said an email Thursday from Lauren Horwood, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento.

Jameson, a 2009 graduate of Enochs High School, was arrested Dec. 20 and remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear at 8:15 a.m. before Judge Lawrence O’Neill.

Federal officials say Jameson discussed the plot with undercover FBI employees and sources posing as facilitators for ISIS.

Jameson told an undercover FBI agent he “had been there before and knew it was a heavily crowded area,” according to the complaint.

The defendant was charged with attempting to aid a terrorist organization and distributing bomb-making information. Each carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Jameson served in the Marine Corps until he was discharged for failing to disclose an asthma history. He was working as a tow truck driver when he was arrested.

Defense attorney Charles Lee said earlier that the allegations mainly involve discussions on Facebook and elsewhere.

“And nowhere in the complaint does it allege any creating explosives, acquiring of weapons, any substantial concrete action taken in furtherance of this alleged one,” Lee said.