Crosses in place in Hughson to honor service members this Memorial Day

White crosses where placed Saturday on the graves of those who served in the military in preparation for Memorial Day observances in Hughson. Bill Shanahan and other volunteers, including Boy Scouts Pack 14 and area veterans, placed the crosses on the graves at Lakewood Memorial Park where Memorial Day remembrances will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday. The Modesto American Legion Post 74 and Veterans Organizations of Stanislaus County ceremony features the 191st Army Band “Band of the Wild West.” Guest speaker will be Brigadier General Frank Emanuel, CSMR of the California Military Department and others. An Avenue of Flags and Poppy Crosses will be on display until 3 p.m. Lakewood Memorial Park is at 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson.
