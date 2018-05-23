Update: Family gets good news about wedding ring stolen from Modesto parking lot

Stacia Huggins got her 44-year-old wedding ring back, nine days after it was stolen from a Modesto parking lot.
Daughter Shanna White said Wednesday that a woman turned over the ring following the family's plea that it be returned, "no questions asked."
The Modesto Bee conveyed that plea in a story earlier this week. The ring had been stolen during a break-in of car outside the In-Shape fitness center at McHenry and Floyd avenues on Monday, May 14. The ring had just been repaired.
"I am happy to say that a lady came forward today with my mothers ring!" White said in a Wednesday night email.
Stacia and David Huggins will celebrate their 44th anniversary in June.
