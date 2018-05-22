Human remains found in abandoned Modesto storage unit. Coroner trying to find family

The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office is seeking relatives of three people whose cremated remains were found in an abandoned storage unit.
Deputy Coroner Tom Killian said Monday that the deceased people appear to be from the same family:
- Sharon Janelle Davis, who died in 2009 at 66
- Joseph Davis, who died in 2002 at 32
- Malcolm Davis, whose age and date of death are not known.
Killian said the boxed cremains were found last week at Valley Public Storage on Carver Road after the contents of an abandoned unit were auctioned. It is legal to store cremains that way, he said, and his office deals with such cases from time to time.
The coroner's office tried to contact a Tina Hughes, who had rented the storage unit, but could not reach her, Killian said.
People who can help can call him at 209-567-4480.
Comments