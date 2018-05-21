Gregori juniors Maisa Rahman, middle and Jennifer Carrillo, left, perform hands only CPR during Destination Medicine at the Stanislaus County Institute of Learning in Ceres, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Gregori juniors Maisa Rahman, middle and Jennifer Carrillo, left, perform hands only CPR during Destination Medicine at the Stanislaus County Institute of Learning in Ceres, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Gregori juniors Maisa Rahman, middle and Jennifer Carrillo, left, perform hands only CPR during Destination Medicine at the Stanislaus County Institute of Learning in Ceres, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Latest News

Stop by The Bee on Wednesday to learn a lesson that could save someone's life

By Patty Guerra

pguerra@modbee.com

May 21, 2018 02:41 PM

A few minutes out of your workday could save someone's life.

The Modesto Bee is taking part in American Medical Response's effort to teach people compression-only CPR. While not a full class in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, hands-only CPR can mean the difference between life and death in an emergency.

If you work, shop, or eat downtown — or if you just have plans to be in the area on Wednesday — we invite you to stop in at our offices at the corner of 11th and J streets and learn from AMR staff.

They will be here between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The sessions are free, and each only takes about five to 10 minutes. Participants will learn how to conduct compression-only CPR, then practice for a round or two on AMR's medical dummies.

The event is part of the CPR world challenge, which aims to teach as many people as possible in a short time.

If you're on the other side of town, you have another opportunity to learn: St. Joseph's Catholic Church will host sessions between 3 and 7 p.m., also on Wednesday. The sessions will be in the Fr. O'Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road.

  Comments  