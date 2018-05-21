Stop by The Bee on Wednesday to learn a lesson that could save someone's life

A few minutes out of your workday could save someone's life.
The Modesto Bee is taking part in American Medical Response's effort to teach people compression-only CPR. While not a full class in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, hands-only CPR can mean the difference between life and death in an emergency.
If you work, shop, or eat downtown — or if you just have plans to be in the area on Wednesday — we invite you to stop in at our offices at the corner of 11th and J streets and learn from AMR staff.
They will be here between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The sessions are free, and each only takes about five to 10 minutes. Participants will learn how to conduct compression-only CPR, then practice for a round or two on AMR's medical dummies.
The event is part of the CPR world challenge, which aims to teach as many people as possible in a short time.
If you're on the other side of town, you have another opportunity to learn: St. Joseph's Catholic Church will host sessions between 3 and 7 p.m., also on Wednesday. The sessions will be in the Fr. O'Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road.
