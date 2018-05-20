Two accidents leave three motorcyclists injured in Tuolumne County

Three motorcycists were injured in two accidents Saturday in Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The first happened about 10:50 a.m. on New Priest Grade, a steep and winding part of Highway 120 west of Groveland. The CHP said Russell Merritt Jr., 70, of Clovis was riding west on his 1 993 Harley Davidson when he lost control on a curve.
Merritt, who was wearing a "half helmet," suffered major injuries, the CHP said. He was taken by air ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
The second accident was at about 12:25 p.m. on Springfield Road, south of Parrotts Ferry Road near Columbia. The CHP said Darryl Fraser, 56, of San Jose was riding south on a 2004 Harley and passing other motorcycles when he collided with a 2001 Harley driven south by Daniel Rauer, 31, of Rohnert Park, Sonoma County.
Fraser suffered major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, the CHP said. Rauer was treated for moderate injuries at Adventist Health Sonora before being taken to Doctors, the report said.
Officers said alcohol and drugs were not suspected in either accident.
