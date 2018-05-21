A wedding ring from 44 years ago was stolen from a car in parking lot at In Shape in Modesto, California, on Monday, May 14, 2018. The family is seeking its return, no questions asked.
A wedding ring from 44 years ago was stolen from a car in parking lot at In Shape in Modesto, California, on Monday, May 14, 2018. The family is seeking its return, no questions asked. Shanna White

Thief takes wedding ring from 44 years ago in Modesto parking lot break-in

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

May 21, 2018 03:30 PM

A family is asking for the return, no questions asked, of a 44-year-old wedding ring stolen from a Modesto parking lot.

Shanna White contacted The Modesto Bee about the theft of her mother's ring on the evening of Monday, May 14, outside the In-Shape fitness center at McHenry and Floyd avenues. She said someone broke into her sister-in-law's car and took the ring, which had just been repaired, and a purse.

Her parents are David and Stacia Huggins, who were married in June 1974.

White can be reached at 209-495-3051.

On a related note, the Turlock Police Department warned Thursday of a spate of vehicle break-ins in the Monte Vista Crossings shopping center. Thieves have struck 23 times since the start of May, a Facebook post said. Backpacks, laptops and wallets were among the items left in plain view.

The department urges shoppers to not leave valuables in their vehicles.

