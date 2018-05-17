Stockton motorcycle officer treated for injuries after collision with car in Modesto

A police officer from Stockton was injured when his patrol motorcycle collided with a car in downtown Modesto on Thursday afternoon.
The officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Modesto police Capt. Brian Findlen said. The accident was reported at 4:48 p.m. at Burney Street and La Loma Avenue, part of a complicated intersection on the east side of downtown.
The reason for the Stockton officer's presence in Modesto was not immediately known. He was not identified.
Findlen said the officer was riding north on Burney when his motorcycle collided with a car leaving a gas station at La Loma. The driver of the car appeared to violate the bike's right of way, Findlen said.
