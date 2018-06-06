Frankie Avalon plays a Graffiti Summer concert at the Gallo Center.
Frankie Avalon plays a Graffiti Summer concert at the Gallo Center. Gallo Center for the Arts
Frankie Avalon plays a Graffiti Summer concert at the Gallo Center. Gallo Center for the Arts

Latest News

Graffiti Summer revs up with Frankie Avalon, return of the cruise in Modesto

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

June 06, 2018 04:49 PM

Frankie Avalon white cropped.jpg
Frankie Avalon plays a Graffiti Summer concert at the Gallo Center.
Gallo Center for the Arts


Frankie Avalon

Former teen heartthrob Frankie Avalon made his name in teen films of the 1960s. His career has spanned three generations in music, television and movies with hits that include “Venus,” “Why” and "De De Dinah." He brings his music to Modesto for the Gallo Center's Graffiti Summer concert.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

IMG_2ND_AA_Car_Parade_1_4_1_00BKS73S_L321526188.JPG
Classic car owners cruise on McHenry Avenue during the 2017 Official North Modesto Kiwanis Classic Car Parade in Modesto.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Classic Car Parade

The Official North Modesto Kiwanis Classic Car Parade rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Orangeburg Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods. After the parade, listen to live music at Tenth Street Plaza, including a Buddy Holly tribute from 9-11 p.m.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 8

WHERE: Downtown Modesto, McHenry and Orangeburg avenues

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.americangraffitifestival.com

JW Graffiti Festival 01.JPG
Classic car enthusiasts enjoy looking at the large collection of classic cars on display during the 2016 North Modesto Kiwanis American Graffiti 2016 Festival and Car Show in Modesto.
Modesto Bee

American Graffiti Car Show & Festival

The North Modesto Kiwanis club hosts its 20th annual Graffiti Summer event featuring classic cars, hundreds of food and vendor booths with live music throughout each day. The music lineup includes Journey Revisited, ZZ Ray Vaughn and Dave Sousa Group on Saturday with Threshold playing on Sunday.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 9, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 10

WHERE: Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto

ADMISSION: $10, free ages 12 and under

ONLINE: www.americangraffitifestival.com

AA MoBand1.JPG
People stand as the band plays the National Anthem during a past year's MoBand at the Mancini Bowl in Modesto's Graceada Park.
Modesto Bee

MoBand

MoBand continues its six-week outdoor music series at Graceada Park with a concert entitled "78s and 45s," an homage to the old single records. Some of the artists who recorded on 78s included Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Tommy Dorsey, and the great Glenn Miller. Artists recording on 45 rpm included The Association, Huey Lewis and the News, and Buddy Holly.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 7

WHERE:Mancini Bowl, Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

Birthday Bash

Downtown Modesto's State Theatre hosts the annual fundraiser for nonprofit Hope Haven West. Uncle Lonny's Birthday Bash features the Neil Young tribute band Tribe of the Red Horse, along with The Milk House Boys. Hope Haven West provides wheelchairs to disabled children and adults in developing nations across the globe. The organization was started by longtime Ceres resident Lonny Davis.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 8

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

  Comments  