Graffiti Summer revs up with Frankie Avalon, return of the cruise in Modesto

Frankie Avalon
Former teen heartthrob Frankie Avalon made his name in teen films of the 1960s. His career has spanned three generations in music, television and movies with hits that include “Venus,” “Why” and "De De Dinah." He brings his music to Modesto for the Gallo Center's Graffiti Summer concert.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$79
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Classic Car Parade
The Official North Modesto Kiwanis Classic Car Parade rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Orangeburg Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods. After the parade, listen to live music at Tenth Street Plaza, including a Buddy Holly tribute from 9-11 p.m.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 8
WHERE: Downtown Modesto, McHenry and Orangeburg avenues
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.americangraffitifestival.com
American Graffiti Car Show & Festival
The North Modesto Kiwanis club hosts its 20th annual Graffiti Summer event featuring classic cars, hundreds of food and vendor booths with live music throughout each day. The music lineup includes Journey Revisited, ZZ Ray Vaughn and Dave Sousa Group on Saturday with Threshold playing on Sunday.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 9, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 10
WHERE: Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto
ADMISSION: $10, free ages 12 and under
ONLINE: www.americangraffitifestival.com
MoBand
MoBand continues its six-week outdoor music series at Graceada Park with a concert entitled "78s and 45s," an homage to the old single records. Some of the artists who recorded on 78s included Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Tommy Dorsey, and the great Glenn Miller. Artists recording on 45 rpm included The Association, Huey Lewis and the News, and Buddy Holly.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 7
WHERE:Mancini Bowl, Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.moband.org
Birthday Bash
Downtown Modesto's State Theatre hosts the annual fundraiser for nonprofit Hope Haven West. Uncle Lonny's Birthday Bash features the Neil Young tribute band Tribe of the Red Horse, along with The Milk House Boys. Hope Haven West provides wheelchairs to disabled children and adults in developing nations across the globe. The organization was started by longtime Ceres resident Lonny Davis.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 8
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
