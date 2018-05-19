These Modesto-area kids are state's best at fruit sales, small engines, other ag work

- Beyer High School won the small engine repair contest. It's a skill they can use whether or not they go into farming.
- Modesto High topped the dairy cattle judging event, skills useful for one of the area's key industries.
- Johansen was best in fruit tree judging.
- Turlock won in marketing and sweepstakes.
- Central Catholic placed first in the scrapbook contest.
- Orestimba led the way in "best informed greenhand," where freshmen show their knowledge of FFA as a whole.
- Oakdale topped livestock judging.
- Escalon was first in agronomy, which involved growing feed.
- Livingston won in "program of activities," which entailed creating a guide to all of its FFA activities.
Bret Harte won in floriculture (flowers).
Ambria Schneringer of Central Catholic won one of the Proficiency Awards for her work at a farm where visitors pick their own blueberries and cherries.
Jonathan Moules of Turlock High won a Proficiency Award for his help on the family almond farm.
Jaryn Giampaoli of Le Grand won a Proficiency Award for his work on a global campaign called "My Job Depends on Ag."
Irelyn Bese of Golden Valley received a Proficiency Award for her work at a fruit and vegetable farm.
Willis Wolf of El Capitan got a Proficiency Award for his goat herd.
Kaya Briscoe-Mattis of Atwater received a Proficiency Award for her rabbits.
Corie Falaschi of Los Banos won a Proficiency Award for swine.
FFA, founded in 1928, has about 650,000 members across the nation. It is closely tied to high school agriculture classes but also serves many nonfarming students.
Bottle maker expands
Ecologic Brands, which makes bottles from recycled paper and plastic in Manteca, has received a $1 million state loan to expand. The project is expected to add 69 jobs,
The money came from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery. It promotes businesses that reduce landfill-bound waste.
Ecologic is located on Carnegie Street in Manteca's south industrial zone. It combines paper and cardboard shells with lightweight plastic bottles to make the finished product.
Names of Note recognizes individuals and organizations for their achievements and contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
