Seeking summer fun? Modesto, Mother Lode offer apricots, lumberjacks and the blues

Rev up, festivalgoers, June is about to put your summer into overdrive.
The biggest ticket in Modesto for June remains the monthlong celebration of cars, cruising and all other things “American Graffiti,” Graffiti Summer. That annual celebration of coming-of-age nostalgia and the film by Modesto native George Lucas includes film screenings, car shows, parades and more. For more on those events, see Friday's Scene section or special Graffiti Summer insert in The Bee on June 3.
But there's much more going on in Stanislaus County and the Mother Lode than Graffiti Summer. One of the biggest events, however, has been canceled for the second year — the Modesto Scottish Highland Games. In 2017, the St. Andrews Society was forced to skip what would have been its 36th annual event because of flooding and downed trees at its longtime venue, Tuolumne River Regional Park. According to a message on the St. Andrews Society website, the 2018 games have been canceled due to a lack of funding resulting from losing 2017 revenue and because the group no longer finds the park to be a viable location. For 2019, the society is looking at moving the Highland games to the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, the message says.
But there still are plenty of fests and fairs to frequent for June. Here’s a look at some of the larger events planned:
PATTERSON APRICOT FIESTA – June 1-3: 48th annual celebration with an antique farm equipment show, downtown vendors, food booths, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, kids games, historical displays and live entertainment. Fireworks at dusk Saturday. 5-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Patterson. www.apricotfiesta.com.
ROYAL FLUSH CRAPPER DERBY & CRAFT FAIRE – June 2: Fifth annual event from Twain Harte Rotary. Parade at 9 a.m. with outhouse races beginning at 11 a.m. A craft fair with food, music, beer and wine, children’s games. Event runs all day at Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. Free. www.mymotherlode.com.
MERCED COUNTY FAIR – June 6-10: Auto racing, livestock exhibits, grandstand events, carnival games, rides and food. Concert artists include John Chesnutt, Bruno Mars tribute band Uptown Funk, Sheila E., Moonshine Bandits and a Selena tribute artist. 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday-Friday; 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. $9, $5 ages 6-12; free age 5 and under; parking $5. mercedcountyfair.com.
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – June 16-17: This celebration of African-American history begins with a talent show on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Saturday festival includes speakers, entertainment, activities for children, food, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits, and community resource information. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive. Free. 209-522-6902.
FATHER’S DAY BBQ AND BLUES FESTIVAL – June 17: Music from Jeramy Norris & The Dangerous Mood, Tony and the Tuff Times, the Marc Chauvette Band. Food and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. George Hotel, 16104 Main St., Volcano. Tickets $10 advance, $15 at the door. www.stgeorgevolcano.com.
TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE – June 21-24: The 69th annual event celebrates the logging industry with vendors, carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday. 5-10 p.m. June 22, 3-11 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26. Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free; charge for carnival attractions. 209-352-4698.
HEART AND SOULSTICE GATHERING — June 22-25: Camping fest with workshops, music, visual arts, performing arts, healing arts and ceremonies, yoga, discussions, family village with games and activities, vendors and more. Calaveras County Fairgrounds 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $75-$345. heartandsoulsticegathering.com.
MODESTO BLUES FESTIVAL — June 23: Indoor and outdoor stages featuring BluesBox Bayou Band, BIll Clifton's Chicken Whiskey Band, Deja Blues, Voodoo Killer. Car and bike show, contests also will be held at this age 21-and-older event. 4-10 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $5. www.jbpresents.com.
HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL – June 30: Hilmar's annual homage to all things bovine returns with entertainment, art, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contest, exhibits, vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. Free. hilmarchamber.com.
