Love dogs? Modesto's State Theatre has a show for you; other entertaining options

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

May 25, 2018 01:09 PM

Olate Dogs

Winners of "America’s Got Talent," the Olate Dogs bring a show full of puppies with fascinating tricks, along with their human leaders Richard and Nicholas Olate. The family friendly show includes comedy, slapstick and acrobatics, music, original film and plenty of dog tricks.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 27

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St.

TICKETS: $25-$35

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Justin Moore will play the Black Oak Casino's new concert series.
LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER

Justin Moore

BlackOak Casino Resort kicks off its new concert series with multi-platinum selling singer Justin Moore on Friday. His sound is a blend of down-home roots style country and classic rock 'n' roll. Among his songs are “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” “Small Town USA,” “Bait a Hook,” “Til My Last Day” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”

WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday, May 25

WHERE: Black Oak Casino's Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne

TICKETS: $40-$175

ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com

A flag waves over the many attending a past year's Memorial Day service at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson.
Modesto Bee

Memorial Day ceremony

The 191st Army Band of the Wild West performs American anthems during this year's Memorial Day ceremony at Lakewood Memorial Park. Also participating will be the Ceres High School Theater Department and La Loma Junior High School choir. Speakers will be Brigadier General Frank Emanuel and Cecilia Gaerlan. Steve Trapp will re-enact “Table Set for One” with the Presentation of Colors by the California National Guard, a wreath ceremony and white dove release.

WHEN: 1 p.m. Monday, May 28

WHERE: Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-883-0411

Rodney Atkins brings his country music to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Modesto Bee

Rodney Atkins

Rodney Atkins brings his country sound to the Gallo Center for the Arts on Saturday. Atkins showed up on the country music scene in 1997 and hit it big in 2003 when “Honesty (Write Me a List)” climbed to No. 4 on the charts. Today, Atkins has sold more than 10 million albums and scored six No. 1 hits.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 26

WHERE: Gallo Center, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org.

Peddlers Faire

The annual Spring Peddlers Faire returns to the Mother Lode community of Arnold this weekend. Browsers and passerby can find antiques, collectibles, handcrafted items, food, vintage jewelry and more.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 26-27

WHERE: Downtown Arnold

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.gocalaveras.com.

