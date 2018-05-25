Love dogs? Modesto's State Theatre has a show for you; other entertaining options

Olate Dogs
Winners of "America’s Got Talent," the Olate Dogs bring a show full of puppies with fascinating tricks, along with their human leaders Richard and Nicholas Olate. The family friendly show includes comedy, slapstick and acrobatics, music, original film and plenty of dog tricks.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 27
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St.
TICKETS: $25-$35
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Justin Moore
BlackOak Casino Resort kicks off its new concert series with multi-platinum selling singer Justin Moore on Friday. His sound is a blend of down-home roots style country and classic rock 'n' roll. Among his songs are “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” “Small Town USA,” “Bait a Hook,” “Til My Last Day” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”
WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday, May 25
WHERE: Black Oak Casino's Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne
TICKETS: $40-$175
ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com
Memorial Day ceremony
The 191st Army Band of the Wild West performs American anthems during this year's Memorial Day ceremony at Lakewood Memorial Park. Also participating will be the Ceres High School Theater Department and La Loma Junior High School choir. Speakers will be Brigadier General Frank Emanuel and Cecilia Gaerlan. Steve Trapp will re-enact “Table Set for One” with the Presentation of Colors by the California National Guard, a wreath ceremony and white dove release.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Monday, May 28
WHERE: Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-883-0411
Rodney Atkins
Rodney Atkins brings his country sound to the Gallo Center for the Arts on Saturday. Atkins showed up on the country music scene in 1997 and hit it big in 2003 when “Honesty (Write Me a List)” climbed to No. 4 on the charts. Today, Atkins has sold more than 10 million albums and scored six No. 1 hits.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Gallo Center, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org.
Peddlers Faire
The annual Spring Peddlers Faire returns to the Mother Lode community of Arnold this weekend. Browsers and passerby can find antiques, collectibles, handcrafted items, food, vintage jewelry and more.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 26-27
WHERE: Downtown Arnold
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.gocalaveras.com.
