Ceres man dies in collision with car and big rig on Mitchell Road, CHP reports

A Ceres man died in a Thursday morning collision between his car and a big rig and another car on Mitchell Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.
John Mirabella, 85, was identified as the deceased driver by the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office.
The CHP said Mirabella was driving a 2010 Toyota south at about 9:50 a.m. when he pulled from a stop sign at Monte Vista Avenue and collided with a westbound 2014 Ford driven by Timothy Brazil, 58, of Turlock. Monte Vista is not controlled by stop signs at this intersection.
The impact spun Mirabella's car into the path of a 2009 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven east on Monte Vista by Ernesto Gonzalez, 32, of Madera, the CHP said. The rig had stopped to make a left turn, the report said.
Mirabella was pronounced dead at the scene, and Brazil suffered a minor injury, the report said.
The CHP said alcohol or drugs did not appear to contribute to the accident.
