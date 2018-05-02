Detectives suspect homicide in death of woman found at home east of Oakdale

Detectives have launched a homicide investigation after a woman's body was found Monday at a home east of Oakdale, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department reported.
Deputies and emergency medical workers were dispatched at 4:07 p.m. to the 13000 Block of Horseshoe Road, the department said in a news release. The body had been found by family members, the department said.
The victim's name and other details were not released, nor was information about a possible suspect. An autopsy will determine the cause of death, the release said.
People with information about the case can call Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083. Tips also can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. They can also be emailed to http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or texted to CRIMES (274637) by typing "Tip704" plus the message. Tipsters can be eligible for a cash reward.
