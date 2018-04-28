Longtime city engineer's name will adorn Turlock's new hub for bus riders

The late Roger Fall, who spent 30 years helping manage to transportation in Turlock, will be honored with his name on the new center for bus services.
The Roger K. Fall Transit Center at 1418 N. Golden State Blvd. will be a place where riders can transfer between Turlock Transit and systems for Stanislaus and Merced counties. The project will be completed later this year.
Fall, an engineer, died unexpectedly last month at his home in Moscow, Idaho. He started working for Turlock in 1981 and finished his career as transportation engineering supervisor, overseeing streets and public transit.
Deli Delicious tops region
Mohammad Hobab, who built Deli Delicious into a 53-store chain, will receive the Small Business Person of the Year Award for Central California and the Central Coast.
The U.S. Small Business Administration will present the award Wednesday, May 2, at a new Fresno bakery that will make bread for the chain.
Hobab, a banker and engineer in his native Iran, bought a small sandwich shop in Fresno in 1995. The business today includes delis in Modesto, Turlock, Atwater, Merced, Manteca and Tracy.
Hospice Honors Volunteers
Four people received the Mary Jean Couer-Barron Community Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award, named for a co-founder of the Modesto-based organization.
They are Ronna Proges, Grief Support Services Department; Carol Mulrooney, social chair of Friends of Community Hospice; Lillian Chua, Hope Chest Thrift Store; and Jason LeBeouf, Camp Erin of the Central Valley
Hospice recognized them and more than 500 other volunteers at an April 18 luncheon.
And finally ...
Students and parents at Wakefield School in Turlock enjoyed carnival games and food at a Friday, April 27, event put on by members of Alpha Phi Omega at California State University, Stanislaus. The kids also heard about getting into college from the community service group.
Names of Note recognizes individuals and organizations for their achievements and contribution to their communities.
