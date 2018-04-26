What do beer, cycling and Jewish food have in common? Find out across Modesto region

May is not to be ignored.
In fact, it's traditionally one of the busiest months of the year in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions, with a bounty of festivals and fairs jockeying for your attention.
With events feting everything from tacos to butterflies to growing old gracefully to beer, wine and "Star Wars," there's plenty to get out and enjoy during the month.
Here's a glimpse at some of the major events set for May:
Merced County Spring Fair – May 2-6: Live music, animal attractions, destruction derby, bull riding, midway, food and more return to the annual expo held at the Merced County Spring Fairgrounds, 403 F St. in Los Banos. $3-$10; arena events have their own ticket prices. Hours vary by day. www.co.merced.ca.us or 209-826-5166.
1st Friday Street Faire — May 4: This monthly event features vendors, crafters, artists and musicians. In May it coincides with Star Wars Day, below. 6-10 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza. 209-303-0411.
Star Wars Day – May 4: Mark Modesto native George Lucas’ phenom film “Star Wars” with live music, cosplayers and a laser light show. The event begins at 5 p.m. at Tenth Street Plaza in downtown Modesto. It also marks the kick off of the summer Music in Plaza series with live music from 7-9 p.m.
Age with Movement Celebration – May 4: Walks, aerobics, tai chi, music, demonstrations and more usher in Older Americans Month. There will be community booths, a pet parade, bingo and more from 8 a.m.-noon. East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive, Modesto. Free. www.healthyagingassociation.org.
Modesto Taco Fest — May 5: Taco trucks and restaurants join to make street and gourmet tacos at this new event. Mariachis, singers, DJ, pinatas for kids, photo booth, lucha libre wrestling, beer, tequila, margaritas, micheladas, desserts, ice cream. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 11th Street, Modesto. www.facebook.com/ModestoTacoFest
Mariposa Butterfly Festival – May 5-6: The annual event features butterfly releases, a parade, children’s activities, art, competitions, entertainment and more. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday; festival runs 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Mariposa, Highway 140 at Highway 149. www.mariposabutterflyfestival.net.
Ceres Street Faire – May 5-6: Live entertainment, a car and truck show, food booths, crafts and collectibles, exhibits and more are planned at this community event. A parade on Saturday begins at 10 a.m. Festival runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Ceres. Free. www.ceresstreetfaire.org.
Cinco de Mayo Parade – May 5: South Modesto Businesses United presents this annual parade on Crows Landing Road, spanning from Olivero Road to Glenn Avenue with floats featuring local businesses, youth groups, horses and more. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. 209-604-4167.
Hot Copper Show – May 5: Annual Lake Tulloch Lions Club hot rod and custom car show promises food, music, vendors and more. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Copper Town Square on Highway 4. Free. www.hotcoppercarshow.com.
Cafe Shalom – May 6: Jewish food and cultural celebration with food, music, bake sale, gift shop, more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $18 advance, $20 at the door; $10 age 5-12, free under age 5. www.cbsmodesto.org.
Family Cycling Festival – May 12: Downtown Modesto’s cycling fest features free children’s bike helmets, bounce houses, rock climbing, vendor booths, BMX bike demos, races and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. I Street, between 10th and 12th streets. Free. 209-571-5193.
Central Valley Brewfest – May 12: Sample nearly 150 varieties of craft beer. Live music, art show, wines in a VIP tent. Food trucks on site with items for purchase. Age 21 and over only. Noon-5 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $40 advance, $45 door, $55 VIP; $15 designated drivers. cvbrewfest.com
Mother Lode Round-Up – May 12-13: Parade and rodeos sponsored by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse. Saturday will feature a 10 a.m. parade in historic downtown Sonora on Washington Street. Saturday and Sunday bring the rodeo to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds beginning at 2 p.m. both days. Sunday will include a $7 Mother’s Day Brunch from 8 a.m. to noon. Rodeo tickets are $7-$18. www.motherloderoundup.com.
Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee – May 17-20: Annual jumping frog competition and county fair with food, exhibits, entertainment, rodeo, destruction derby, livestock, arena events, vendor booths and more. Reckless Kelly performs Friday at 8 p.m. Festival hours 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $8-$14. www.frogtown.org.
Diggins Tent Town 1852 – May 17-20: Columbia State Historic Park’s annual living history event with costumed volunteers. Visitors experience the events and environment of an 1850s mining camp re-created in detail from the clothing, food and tasks to entertainment. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $7, $2 age 12 and under. www.parks.ca.gov/Columbia.
Oakdale Chocolate Festival – May 19-20: Enjoy all things chocolate at this annual festival with arts and crafts, Chocolate Avenue, food, fun runs, a car show, kids activities, vendors, entertainment and more. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Wood Park, Highways 120 and 108, Oakdale. Tickets $4 advance, $5-$6 at the gate; free ages 12 and under. www.oakdalechamber.com.
Twain Harte A La Carte – May 19: Sip wine and enjoy gourmet food in downtown Twain Harte at this annual event benefiting the community projects of Soroptimist of Twain Harte. There will be a silent auction, live auction, music, raffle and more. Meadow Plaza, 23000 Meadow Lane. 5-7 p.m. $40. Call www.twainhartesoroptimist.org.
Modesto Porchfest — May 20: Porch parties will be set up throughout the LaLoma, College and Graceada neighborhoods with homeowners hosting local bands. Artists perform throughout the afternoon on porch, patio and driveway stages. Noon-5 p.m. Free. www.modestoporchfest.com.
Mariposa Art & Wine Festival – May 26: Artists present a variety of wares while winemakers offer a taste of the region. Food and entertainment also planned. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mariposa County Courthouse lawn, 5088 Bullion St., Mariposa. www.mariposarotary.org.
Spring Peddlers Faire – May 26-27: Stroll through the Mother Lode community of Arnold where you’ll find antiques, collectibles, handcrafted items, food, vintage jewelry and more. The event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Free. Downtown Arnold. www.gocalaveras.com.
Pick and Gather Festival and Merced River Fair – May 26-28: Annual organic farm festival and river fair. River fair on Saturday. Pick and Gather activities include live music, storytelling, food and more. 10 a.m. to dark Saturday; 8 a.m. to dark Sunday, $10 general, $5 children and seniors; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, $5 general, $2 children and seniors. River Dance Farms, 12230 Livingston Cressey Road, Livingston. riverdancefarms.com.
