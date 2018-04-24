Two men injured, one arrested in Seventh Street stabbing, sheriff's office reports

Two men were injured and another was arrested in a Tuesday night stabbing on South Seventh Street, the Stanislaus County's Sheriff's Department reported.
One victim was stabbed in the abdomen and the other in the hand, Sgt. Jesus Sigala said. Their names were not reported, nor was the name of the suspect.
Deputies were dispatched at 7:28 p.m. to a report of a fight in the Sunrise Village trailer park, Sigala said. It is just south of Modesto.
Sigala said deputies and Modesto police officers were able to promptly arrest the suspect in the park. The charges he faces were not available Tuesday night.
