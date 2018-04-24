Stanislaus coroner’s office seeks next of kin of man who died at Modesto hospital

The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office is seeking family and friends of Fredrick Warren Newkirk, 56, of Modesto.
He died Thursday, April 19, of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center. Family or friends are asked to call 209-567-4480.
April 24, 2018 04:28 PM
