Stanislaus coroner’s office seeks next of kin of man who died at Modesto hospital

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

April 24, 2018 04:28 PM

The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office is seeking family and friends of Fredrick Warren Newkirk, 56, of Modesto.

He died Thursday, April 19, of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center. Family or friends are asked to call 209-567-4480.

