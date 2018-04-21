Thousands gathered throughout Modesto Saturday. Here's why and what they were doing

Thousands of community-minded people turned out Saturday to Love Modesto.
Volunteers fanned out across the city for the annual community service day, where they helped clean up parks, visited seniors in rest homes and provided free services to them, made teddy bears and worked to beautify a variety of high-profile locations.
Saturday marked the 10th year for Love Modesto, and organizers expected 7,000 to 10,000 people to turn out for the more than 100 projects on the organization's to-do list.
Before the volunteers headed out and got to work, they gathered Saturday morning outside the Gallo Center for the Arts for a kick-off rally. They then went forth to work in areas across the city including McHenry Avenue, the King-Kennedy Center, South Modesto, the Virginia Trail, the Airport District and several schools.
