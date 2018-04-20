Need some landscape ideas? Turlock homeowners invite you to glean from their gardens

The Turlock Garden Club invites the community to "walk, talk and gawk" at the landscapes featured this year in its landscape tour.
The sixth annual Turlock Garden Tour features five homes as well as a school garden, trimmed and ready for the April 28 event. A press release from the club said the gardens offer visitors a variety of sizes and styles to see and glean ideas from for their own yards.
Here's an overview of the landscapes on the tour:
An English manor-style home features pathways and a driveway in cobblestones. Four lion-head Italian-inspired fountains serve as a backdrop to the garden. Sitting areas, a raw-edge planked garden shed and a secret garden complete the yard.
A 1957 California ranch home that has undergone extensive renovations features a large front porch that offers views of meandering dry river beds and walkways. Maple and Palo Verde trees cool the garden during the valley summer heat. An outdoor kitchen, play yard and pool make the backyard ready for entertaining. Artificial turf helps keep the landscape low maintenance for the homeowners.
A 1950s cottage-style home features abundant flower beds and plantings. The backyard features a raised deck with seating, various fruit trees and palms and a collection of succulents and cacti. A covered patio allows for barbecues and entertaining.
Low maintenance and a water-wise garden are featured in a yard with native grasses and an enclosed courtyard with fruit trees. The backyard is entertainment ready with lounge areas, a bocce ball court and a fire pit/conversation area. Vegetables are planted in raised beds.
An Ernie Yoshino Asian-inspired home features Japanese strolling gardens where guests are invited to move through various areas for contemplation and reflection. The backyard features a large teppanyaki grill surrounded by granite counters and a dining area. Maytens, braided maples and curly-leaf maples shade the backyard. Also featured is a 30-year-old jade plant. Free refreshments will be offered to visitors at this location.
The Julien School garden, originating in 1998, was redesigned and reconstructed in 2014. This national award-winning garden features an urban sensory area, a native plant bed and a bee and butterfly habitat. Science projects can be viewed in the individual class garden plots.
Tickets for the tour are available at The Greenery Nursery in Turlock; Westurf Nursery in Modesto; Morris Nursery in Riverbank; and Stepping Stone Nursery in Atwater.
Turlock Garden Tour
WHEN: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Five homes and one school in Turlock
TICKETS: $20 for adults and $10 for children.
ONLINE: Turlock Garden Club on facebook
