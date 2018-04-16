Storm system moves through Modesto on a wild Monday

The weather on Monday had a little something for everyone: sun, wind, rain, thunder, hail and - in the higher elevations - snow.
Nearly a half-inch of rain had fallen in downtown Modesto by 4 p.m., according to the Modesto Irrigation District website. And most of the rainfall was recorded between 2 and 3 p.m.
Snow was reported in several spots in Tuolumne County, with chain controls along areas including Twain Harte, Long Barn and Soulsbyville. Yosemite National Park was reporting snow reaching down into the valley.
Areas of Stanislaus County also saw hail, with the state Department of Transportation warning motorists along Interstate 5 Monday afternoon.
Several accidents were reported on rain-slickened roads, most of them non-injury or minor injury, but the commute along Highway 99 was snarled Monday morning. No major power outages were reported.
That should be it for rainfall for the foreseeable future, forecasters say. A warming trend is on the way, with temperatures by the weekend expected to reach nearly 30 degrees above Monday's high of 57.
First, though, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be sunny in Modesto, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, the National Weather Service said. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s.
On Thursday, the thermometer will start creeping upward, with a high of 71, becoming 77 by Friday.
