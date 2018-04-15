Another spring storm could help get Modesto area's rainfall total up a bit

The somewhat wet April in the Modesto area could continue with rain forecast for Sunday night and Monday.
The National Weather Service sees a 30 percent chance of showers overnight, improving to 70 percent Monday. Up to half an inch is expected in Modesto and 1 inch in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
It looks to be a relatively cold storm, with up to 12 inches of snow possible at Sonora Pass on Highway 108. This 9,624-foot location remains closed, but drivers should be careful on the part of 108 that is open.
Despite the March and April storms, the central Sierra snowpack was at just 47 of average as of Thursday, the California Department of Water Resources reported. It is the main water source for the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
The Modesto Irrigation District has recorded 7.26 inches of rain in its downtown gauge for the water year that will end June 30. The historical average for a full year is 12.23 inches.
The Weather Service forecasts a slight chance of more rain Wednesday night, then highs of about 80 by the weekend.
