American Legions honors eight who fight crime and fires and otherwise keep us safe

Eight people received honors at the annual Public Safety Awards Night for American Legion Modesto Post 74.
The dinner at the Stanislaus County Veterans Center recognized people from several agencies:
Sgt. Pat Kimes of the Modesto Police Department
Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg of the Modesto Fire Department
Community Service Officer Brittney Bailey of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
Dispatcher Andy Kommavong of Stanislaus Regional 911
Investigator Dustin Bruley of the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit
Officer Eric Moore of the California Highway Patrol
Investigator Cristina Magana of the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office
Sheriff Adam Christianson, who is retiring and received a special award from the post.
Emanuel Chief Nursing Officer
Emanuel Medical Center has named Antonio "Tony" Garcia as its new chief nursing officer. He has held the same post at Doctors Hospital of Manteca, a sister hospital in the Tenet Healthcare chain.
Garcia also has held management jobs at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center and three hospitals in Texas.
Farmland Trusts Merge
The Central Valley Farmland Trust has expanded westward, merging with the Brentwood Agricultural Land Trust in Contra Costa County. The Valley group has worked since 2004 to promote farming in Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and Madera counties.
And finally ...
Kendall Wesenberg, the first Modesto-raised person to compete in the Winter Olympics, was honored at the Tuesday, April 10, meeting of the City Council. She was on the U.S. skeleton team, a variation of bobsled.
Names of Note recognizes individuals and organizations for their achievements and contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
Comments