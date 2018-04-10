House fire displaces five residents on East Coolidge Avenue in Modesto

A fire Tuesday afternoon displaced five people from a house on East Coolidge Avenue, the Modesto Fire Department reported.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at Coolidge and Ila Way, said Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg. Firefighters found heavy flames on the north and east sides of the one-story house, he said.
The cause and damage estimate were not yet known.
The American Red Cross responded to provide for temporary housing and other needs for the residents.
