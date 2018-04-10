House fire displaces five residents on East Coolidge Avenue in Modesto

SHARE COPY LINK A house fire displaced five residents on East Coolidge Avenue in Modesto, California, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, the Fire Department reported. No injuries resulted from the fire, which had an unknown cause. John Holland

