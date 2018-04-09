More rain, snow potentially on the way to Modesto, foothills this week

Cleanup and repair continued Monday after the recent spate of storms, but Mother Nature isn't quite finished with us yet.
The state Department of Transportation reported that crews are clearing Sonora Pass along Highway 108 of snow. And other crews are working on restoring Highway 132 near Don Pedro, which washed out in an earlier storm.
But there could be more rain and snow ahead this week, the National Weather Service said Monday. On Tuesday, a front is expected to move in that could bring rain to the lower elevations and snow up higher. A second storm moving in Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be colder and could bring snow as low as 3,000 feet.
The late winter/early spring storms brought welcome snow to both those watching for possible drought conditions after a dry January and February and for those who like to play in the snow.
Dodge Ridge reported a strong finish to the season, closing Thursday "after an incredible Miracle March" that dropped more than 12 feet of snow in the Pinecrest area, the resort said in a news release issued Monday.
In the Modesto area, Monday's warmer than normal temperatures are expected to give way to more seasonal conditions, with highs ranging from 76 degrees Tuesday to 62 degrees Thursday. Rain is most likely Wednesday night and Thursday, hopefully clearing out in time for Thursday night's Modesto Nuts home opener and this weekend's Oakdale Rodeo.
