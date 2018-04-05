Crime syndicate in China planted marijuana in Calaveras County, feds allege

Twelve homes in Calaveras County were part of an illegal marijuana growing network funded by a China-based crime syndicate, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

The indoor grow houses in Valley Springs were operated by the same group that was implicated in dozens of other sites in the Sacramento area, county officials said.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it had seized about 100 homes that had been purchased by the syndicate and turned into grow houses. The marijuana was then sold in other parts of the United States.

Federal officials said the syndicate worked mainly out of Fujian Province and wired money for the home purchases to Chinese people living legally in the United States. The properties were fitted with high-wattage lights and other equipment for indoor growing, the DOJ said.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

As of Wednesday, federal agencies reported seizing about 61,050 plants, 200 kilograms of processed marijuana and 15 firearms, a news release said.





"This was a large-scale operation, with millions of dollars coming into the U.S. from China ... all at the cost of innocent neighborhoods,” said Cindy Chen, assistant special agent in charge with the Internal Revenue Service.

The seizures involved federal, state and local agencies in seven counties.





California legalized recreational marijuana as of Jan. 1, but federal officials said the scale of the Chinese operation was far greater than allowed under that ballot measure.