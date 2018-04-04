Latest News

Fire burns apartment, blocks traffic on Scenic Drive in Modesto

April 04, 2018 07:43 PM

A fire Thursday evening damaged one unit in a small apartment building on Scenic Drive in Modesto.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported at about 6 p.m. on the south side of Scenic just east of Oakdale Road, said Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg of the Modesto Fire Department. The cause and damage tally were not known as of 7 p.m.

The complex, which appeared to have two or three units, sits on a bluff overlooking Dry Creek. The residences are on a second story atop open-air parking spaces.

The fire closed about a quarter-mile of Scenic to traffic, forcing detours from this major route.

