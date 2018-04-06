Want to tour some of Modesto's most lavish landscapes? Here's your chance

Linger — that's the word for this year's Spring Garden Tour, with a wealth of lavish features to take in at the six home landscapes.
Held annually by the Modesto Garden Club, this year's tour visits all large properties, with multiple levels and pathways that will lead tour patrons through a variety of plants, shrubs, structures, ponds and more.
There's even a fairy garden to behold and a tree that Dr. Seuss would love on the Spring Garden Tour, set for Saturday, April 14.
Here's a rundown on the six gardens featured this year, provided by the garden club:
Garden 1 — The current owner purchased this home in 2008 and created a unique garden with a large koi pond and a water filtration system that provides water and fertilizer for fruits, vegetables and ornamental garden plants. A forest-like landscape contains benches made from a redwood tree that had to be removed.
Garden 2 — Quiet and in the country, this landscape is buffered by 11 acres of almonds. A long driveway leads to the front of the home; in the back are three levels, including a lower-level pool. In addition to a large patio, there are two gazebos. While visiting, take a peek at the catering kitchen, designed for easy entertaining access.
Garden 3 — This old country farmhouse has had seven remodels and seven landscaping renovations by its owners since they purchased the property in 1989. An original water tower was incorporated into the home during one of the remodels. Be sure to look for the fairy garden with moveable characters and a playhouse, as well as the outdoor Italian kitchen with seating for 16.
Garden 4 — A 100-year-old olive tree pruned with pompoms at the ends of its branches is dubbed "The Dr. Seuss Tree" at this home. A storm in the winter of 2017 caused a 230-year-old oak tree to fall down the bluff at this home, necessitating a complete redesign of the back yard. At the bottom of the slope, beyond the pool, Dry Creek flows. While there are several levels on this property, there's an elevator for guests who have mobility issues.
Garden 5 — While this garden has been on the tour before, it was newly designed at the time with a newly planted garden, but now it's a lush jungle of mature plants. There are six koi ponds with 40,000 gallons of water flowing for more than 150 fish. It also has a tennis court at the lowest level, Silkie chickens, a small greenhouse and bocce ball court. And in the extended yard next door, you will see a pirate ship tree house, a Make-A-Wish dream for their oldest son.
Garden 6 — Visiting this garden will be like visiting the Ahwahnee Hotel. It's designed to blend the inside with the outside, and numerous redwoods on the property tell a family story: The people who built the original cottage in the 1940s had a son who was at war, and his mother planted a coastal redwood every month he was gone. The lower structure is elevated for floods, designed so floodwater can flow through the garage, breezeway and outdoor rooms. In the side yard is a huge fire pit area planted with wisteria.
Several of the stops along the tour will have refreshments for patrons.
Tickets for this year's tour are available in Modesto at Westurf Nursery, Crow Trading Company, McHenry Mansion Visitors Center, Marcy’s Hallmark; David and David, Riverbank, Morris Nursery; in Escalon at P & L Concrete & Garden Center; Turlock at The Greenery Nursery & Garden Center; Ripon at Park Greenhouse and Silverado Nursery. Tickets also are available online at modestogardenclub.org. Proceeds benefit Modesto Garden Club’s community projects.
