Names of Note: These five seniors have made a difference with their volunteer work

The Stanislaus County Commission on Aging announced the 2018 winners of the Senior Awards, one for each district on the Board of Supervisors. They will be honored at the May 15 board meeting.
Here are the honorees and the highlights of their service:
Ernest Ray Richardson in District 1. His volunteer work includes the boards of the Central Valley Opportunity Center, which helps farmworkers train for new jobs, and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. He also has repaired fences and done other work for local causes.
Joe Madden in District 2. He has driven many fellow veterans to medical appointments in Modesto and the Bay Area. The effort led to the donation of two vans for this purpose. Madden serves on the county Veterans Advisory Committee.
Sterling Fountain in District 3. She has been a leader at the King-Kennedy Memorial Center, Soroptimist International of Modesto, the Girl Scouts and other causes. She has a handicapped-equipped van that has provided rides to disabled people.
Bill and Marsha Silveira in District 4. They are longtime volunteers with the Society for Disabilities, helping clients enjoy skiing, bowling, biking and other activities. Marsha helped with the Sign Language Club at Rose Avenue School and is involved with the Read-a-Thon in Ceres.
Delores Raymundo in District 5. She has volunteered with the meal and craft programs at the Hammon Senior Center in Patterson. She also makes caps for babies, served by the Turlock Pregnancy Center, and larger caps for homeless people in Patterson.
American Legion Post 74 Award
Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson will receive the Public Safety Officer of the Year award from American Legion Post 74 at a dinner on Monday, April 9. He has served in the job since 2006 but is not seeking re-election this year.
The event will be at the Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door — $12 for adults, $6 for children.
Wildlife photography honors
Tuolumne County residents won three of the four prizes in an annual wildlife photography contest.
The Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center, based in Twain Harte, puts on the contest for wildlife photos in the mountain range and Central Valley.
Tom Knudson of Truckee won the $150 top prize in the adult category for his photo of a mountain bluebird family. Second place and $100 went to Dave Douglass of Groveland for a hummingbird in flight.
Jamie Akins of Twain Harte won the $50 third prize for two photos. One is a chickaree squirrel and the other a harlequin bug.
Natalie Hawks of Sonora topped the youth category for the third straight year. She got $100 for her shot of a goldfinch.
The group has posted these and other photos at www.cserc.org. It also will use them in slide shows for schools and other audiences in the region.
And finally ...
The Modesto City Council on Tuesday declared April as Love Modesto Month and gave a proclamation to Jeff Pishney, executive director of the annual community service day, which is now in its 10th year. This year's Love Modesto is April 21. Pishney said he hopes the event draws 10,000 volunteers this year. Go to www.lovemodesto.com to learn more. ... Valley Children's Hospital Healthcare was named Workplace of the Year for 2018 by the Advisory Board Company for the second straight year. It's given to 20 organizations nationwide, recognizing those with outstanding levels of employee engagement. Valley Children's has centers throughout the Central Valley, including Modesto. ... Ellen Junn, president of California State University, Stanislaus, and fellow Turlocker Dorene D'Adamo, were appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to the California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley Board of Directors. ... Elmer Wood Elementary School in Atwater was honored under the California Distinguished Schools program. The Atwater Elementary School District was honored as an exemplary school district.
Names of Note recognizes individuals and organizations for their achievements and contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
Comments