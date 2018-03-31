Modesto, partners win praise for turning wastewater into new supply for farmers

SHARE COPY LINK Here's a drone's-eye view of the North Valley Regional Recycled Water Program Project, which will bring treated recycled water from the cities of Modesto and Turlock to the Del Puerto Water District in Patterson. Drone video shows the construction McClatchy bclark@modbee.com

Here's a drone's-eye view of the North Valley Regional Recycled Water Program Project, which will bring treated recycled water from the cities of Modesto and Turlock to the Del Puerto Water District in Patterson. Drone video shows the construction McClatchy bclark@modbee.com