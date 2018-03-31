Modesto, partners win praise for turning wastewater into new supply for farmers

An industry group likes what Modesto has done with the highly treated water from its sewage treatment plant.
WateReuse California gave the city its Recycled Water Agency of the Year award last week.
It recognizes a project that recently started irrigating farms in the Del Puerto Water District. The district, which is paying for the project, serves about 45,000 acres along Interstate 5 from Vernalis to Santa Nella.
It has faced deep cutbacks in its federal water supply because of drought and fish protections. The partners also include Ceres, which uses the Modesto treatment plant, and Turlock, which has not yet completed its part.
The county government also is involved.
The award was presented to William Wong, who had been acting utilities director for Modesto but now has the permanent title.
That was announced in a news release that also noted DeAnna Christensen's appointment to director of finance. She had been acting director of finance.
Four MJC students honored
Four students at Modesto Junior College will be honored at the Disability Services End-of-the-Year Celebration on April 6.
David Perry will receive the Most Persistent Award, Stantel Johnson the Most Resilient Award, Silvia Prado the Most Motivational Award and Siegfried Dominic Guentensperger the High Achiever Award.
The ceremony will be from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center on the West Campus.
Stanislaus State programs honored
Leaders in protecting wildlife have honored the Endangered Species Recovery Program at California State University, Stanislaus.
It received the 2018 Conservationist of the Year Award from the Western Section of The Wildlife Society.
The program, led by zoology Professor Patrick Kelly, has worked since 1992 to plan and carry out recovery efforts with the support of federal agencies and other partners.
The notable successes include the riparian brush rabbit. It lives in and near Caswell Memorial State Park and the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge.
Additionally, the school's registered nursing program was ranked No. 7 in the state in the annual RegisteredNursing.org RN Program state rankings. There were 131 schools analyzed in California. Among the schools listed was Modesto Junior College (57), Merced College (61) and University of Phoenix (Salida).
Here is what was written about the school: "California State University, Stanislaus, is widely renowned for the strength of its nursing program, which is tailored to the fast-paced career track that many nurses require. Successful graduates pass the state's NCLEX-RN exam and find meaningful work in patient care."
Comments were given only about the Top 50 schools.
Award to Turlock rehab center
Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center received the Best Practice of the Year award from the American Association of Nurse Assessment Coordination.
The center was recognized for an effort that includes safety, medication management, assessment of patients' needs at home, avoiding rehospitalization and "teach back" of the practices.
DMC resident breaks new ground
Jacob Duncan, a fourth-year orthopedic surgery resident in the Valley Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Doctors Medical Center, was accepted into the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.
He becomes the first osteopathic medical school graduate accepted into the center's orthopedic trauma fellowship program, according to DMC.
The Oregon native will graduate from DMC's program in the summer of 2019 before joining the fellowship in Houston.
