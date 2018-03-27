Love quilts? There will be plenty of them at Turlock arts venue

The Carnegie Arts Center will be covered in quilts beginning in April as a new exhibit opens at the Turlock venue.
"Art Quilts: Works by Members of Studio Art Quilt Associates" runs April 4 through May 27 and features a juried exhibit of textile art by members of Studio Art Quilt Associates (SAQA) from the Southern California/Southern Nevada and Northern California/Northern Nevada regions.
There are 64 pieces in the show that "reflect a diversity of styles, subjects and techniques," according to a press release from Lisa McDermott, director of the Carnegie Arts Center.
The Carnegie presents the quilts in collaboration with the California Heritage Museum in Santa Monica and regional chapters of SAQA. The works were selected by a panel of jurors that included Tobi Smith, Executive Director of the California Heritage Museum, and painters D.J. Hall and Bradford Salamon.
A reception will be held at the Carnegie from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 19.
Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Fridays; an noon- 4 p.m. Sundays at the Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Admission to the gallery is $5 adults, free ages 12 and under. For more see www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Elsewhere around the Scene: California Zephyr
California Zephyr brings its eclectic blend of American roots music to the next concert in the Afternoons at CBS series at Modesto's Congregation Beth Shalom.
The group will play a show called "Roots and Branches" that promises to highlight music from phases of its 43-year career.
The concert is at 3 p.m. April 15 at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. A dinner with the band follows the show. Tickets are $10-$25, available at brownpapertickets.com; seating is limited.
Black Oak Casino concert series
Black Oak Casino plans a new 2018 concert series planned for May through October. First up will be Justin Moore, performing May 25. Moore's music is roots-style country and classic rock 'n' roll. Tickets are on sale now.
The concert series will focus on country acts but also will include classic rock, alternative rock and pop, according to a press release. Shows will be in the casino's new Westside Pavilion, which seats up to 6,000, with 2,500 seats and 3,500 general admission.
Black Oak Casino is at 19400 Tuolumne Road North in Tuolumne. For more, see www.blackoakcasino.com.
