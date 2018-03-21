Online shooting threat at Oakdale High School was an unfounded rumor, police say

An online shooting threat at Oakdale High School turned out to be unfounded, police said Wednesday.
The threat was reported to have come via Instagram at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday.
"Police were able to obtain the actual Instagram post and determined it did not contain threats of a shooting or violence," a news release from the Oakdale Police Department said. "Oakdale High School school administrators were contacted regarding the report and were notified no confirmed threat exist at this time."
The threat was one of several reported in Stanislaus County and elsewhere in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre of 17 high school students in Parkland, Fla.
