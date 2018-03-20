Spring arrives in Modesto, looking more like winter

The first day of spring looked a lot more like winter in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, with wet, blustery conditions.
Downtown Modesto recorded 0.11 inches of rain by 5 p.m., according to the Modesto Irrigation District gauge.
The atmospheric river behind the storm was expected to mainly glance on Northern California, bringing the major impacts to the south part of the state.
Residents in Santa Barbara County were ordered to evacuate – for the third time this month – ahead of a powerful storm that was expected to drench Southern California starting Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Times reported. In that area, the storm is expected to drop 5 to 10 inches of rain in the foothills and mountains, more total rainfall than the 3 to 6 inches that fell on Jan. 9, when mudslides swept through Montecito.
More rain is expected in the Modesto area on Wednesday, with National Weather Service forecasters predicting showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with highs in the mid 60s. Thursday is expected to be overcast, with a 30 percent chance of rain, the service said.
The storm should clear out by Friday, leaving mostly sunny conditions for us to tackle the yard work we've been putting off while it's been wet.
