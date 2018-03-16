Latest News

Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/17/18)

March 16, 2018 04:32 PM

MODESTO

What: Book signing

When: Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Yesterday’s Books, 3457 McHenry Ave.

Info: Modesto native Juliana Presto will sign her book, “Fire and Ice: The Rising,” the finale in her science fiction triology, as well as her first two publications. For more information contact the bookstore at 209-521-9623.

What: National Anthem Tryouts

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Where: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive

Info: The Modesto Nuts holds performance tryouts for the 2018 season. Check in at 12:30 p.m. to try out. Bands, choirs, groups and individuals can participate. For more information, email Matthew Baca, Director of In-Game Entertainment at Matthew@modestonuts.com.

What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group

When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road

Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from peripheral-neuropathy, their caretakers and supporters. Featured guest speakers will be Michael Bystrom and John Bystrom of Escalon Physical Medicine. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.

What: Healthy Aging and Association Balance Program

When: Tuesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15

Info: Free balance program for ages 60 and over. The “A Matter of Balance” program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Registrants will receive information, resources and a fall prevention manual. Space is limited, call 209-525-4670 to check seating availability.

What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting

When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.

Info: The club invites the public to its lunch meeting with presentations and discussions about upcoming club events. Reservations are required; lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.

KNIGHTS FERRY

What: American Civil War Association

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Knights Ferry Covered Bridge, 17968 Covered Bridge Road

Info: Nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving American Heritage invites the community to its next re-enactment. Gates open both days at 9 a.m., with battles Saturday at noon and 3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The event is free, parking requires a fee. For more information visit acwa.org or stanislausriver.com.

SONORA

What: Off-highway Vehicle Comment Period

When: Deadline: Monday, April 2

Where: Online

Info: Stanislaus National Forest public comment period on preliminary 2019 off-highway vehicle grant applications. Forest recreation specialists and OHV managers have completed three draft grant applications proposing three off-highway vehicle projects for consideration by the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. View the Stanislaus National Forest grant applications at http://olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/home.aspx. For information or questions related to the applications, contact Public Service staff officer Miguel Macias at 209-965-3434, ext 5311.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

100 YEARS AGO: The Star Theater announced it would show the Paramount Pictures film “Huck and Tom” starring Jack Pickford. Shows started at 1:45 p.m. and were over a two-day period. The movie theater manager was W.B. Martin.

