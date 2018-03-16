Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/17/18)

MODESTO
What: Book signing
When: Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Yesterday’s Books, 3457 McHenry Ave.
Info: Modesto native Juliana Presto will sign her book, “Fire and Ice: The Rising,” the finale in her science fiction triology, as well as her first two publications. For more information contact the bookstore at 209-521-9623.
What: National Anthem Tryouts
When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive
Info: The Modesto Nuts holds performance tryouts for the 2018 season. Check in at 12:30 p.m. to try out. Bands, choirs, groups and individuals can participate. For more information, email Matthew Baca, Director of In-Game Entertainment at Matthew@modestonuts.com.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from peripheral-neuropathy, their caretakers and supporters. Featured guest speakers will be Michael Bystrom and John Bystrom of Escalon Physical Medicine. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Healthy Aging and Association Balance Program
When: Tuesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: Free balance program for ages 60 and over. The “A Matter of Balance” program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Registrants will receive information, resources and a fall prevention manual. Space is limited, call 209-525-4670 to check seating availability.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The club invites the public to its lunch meeting with presentations and discussions about upcoming club events. Reservations are required; lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
KNIGHTS FERRY
What: American Civil War Association
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Knights Ferry Covered Bridge, 17968 Covered Bridge Road
Info: Nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving American Heritage invites the community to its next re-enactment. Gates open both days at 9 a.m., with battles Saturday at noon and 3 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The event is free, parking requires a fee. For more information visit acwa.org or stanislausriver.com.
SONORA
What: Off-highway Vehicle Comment Period
When: Deadline: Monday, April 2
Where: Online
Info: Stanislaus National Forest public comment period on preliminary 2019 off-highway vehicle grant applications. Forest recreation specialists and OHV managers have completed three draft grant applications proposing three off-highway vehicle projects for consideration by the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. View the Stanislaus National Forest grant applications at http://olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/home.aspx. For information or questions related to the applications, contact Public Service staff officer Miguel Macias at 209-965-3434, ext 5311.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: The Star Theater announced it would show the Paramount Pictures film “Huck and Tom” starring Jack Pickford. Shows started at 1:45 p.m. and were over a two-day period. The movie theater manager was W.B. Martin.
