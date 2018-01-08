Martin Luther King events in Modesto and elsewhere will feature prominent women

More Videos 0:59 Bagpipers compete at Modesto’s McHenry Mansion Pause 2:59 MLK Day Service In Modesto 1:50 Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 0:36 Rainy Day In Downtown Modesto 1:31 Local football players sign letters of intent 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 0:28 Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 2:02 Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

MLK Day Service In Modesto People came together Monday for the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Service at Christian Love Baptist Church in Modesto, Calif. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com People came together Monday for the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Service at Christian Love Baptist Church in Modesto, Calif. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com jlee@modbee.com

