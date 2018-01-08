Martin Luther King events in Modesto and elsewhere will feature prominent women

Women who have carried on the message of equality will speak at events in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in and near Stanislaus County.
Other speakers will take part as well in commemorations of the civil rights leader’s 89th birthday. He was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta and assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
The details:
Friday, Jan. 12, Modesto: The King-Kennedy Memorial Center will hold its 25th annual King luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Lady Trena Turner, executive director of Faith in the Valley, a coalition working for social justice. Tickets are $20. The center is at 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive. More information is at 209-568-3096.
Sunday, Jan. 14, Sonora: A 23rd annual gathering will feature Carmen Perez, who co-chaired the national Women’s March in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election. Imam Ahmad Kayello of the Modesto Islamic Center is among the other speakers. The event will be at 2 p.m. in the Sonora High School auditorium, 430 N. Washington St. Admission is free. More information is at www.motherlodemlk.org.
Monday, Jan. 15, Modesto: Christian Love Baptist Church will present its 31st annual event at 10 a.m. It will feature a talk by Daryl Camp, superintendent of the Riverbank Unified School District. The church is at Second and H streets. Admission is free.
Monday, Jan. 15, Merced: The 22nd annual event will start with an 11 a.m. march from the Merced County Fairgrounds, at Eighth Street and Martin Luther King Way. The march will end at the Merced Theatre on Main Street, where a noon program will be held. A free lunch will be served to youths and veterans. More information is at 209-722-7231.
Saturday, Jan. 20, Modesto: Dolores Huerta, a leader in the farmworker movement and other causes, will speak at the 24th annual commemoration at Modesto Junior College. It will be at the Performing Arts and Media Center Auditorium, 435 College Ave., on the East Campus. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the program will start at 7 p.m. Organizers will present the 2018 Martin Luther King Legacy Award to attorneys Jacq M. Wilson and Jacque Wilson, founders of Advocates for Justice. Admission is free, but donations can help with the cost. Contact Jim Costello at jcostello@igc.org or 209-402-9191.
