A Sears store slated for closing stands alongside a mall that is being torn down July 8, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. The company announced Thursday that more than 100 Sears and Kmart stores will close by early April.
Sears and Kmart announce more store closures as parent company continues to struggle

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

January 04, 2018 08:50 PM

No stores in the Northern San Joaquin Valley or Tuolumne County are on the latest closure lists for Sears and Kmart.

Sears Holdings, the parent company for the struggling chains, announced Thursday that it would close 64 Kmarts and 39 Sears stores between early March and early April.

“We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” the company said in its statement.

California has five of the Kmarts that will close - two near Los Angeles and the others in Taft, Arroyo Grande and Redding. The state's Sears closures are in San Rafael, Hanford, Santa Clarita and two Orange County cities.

Kmart will continue to operate in Ceres, Oakdale and Stockton, among other locations around the nation. Sears has stores in Modesto, Turlock, Merced, Sonora, Manteca, Tracy and Stockton.

