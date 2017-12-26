Turlock woman suffers major injuries in hit-and-run collision

A Turlock woman suffered major injuries after being hit by a car on Center Street on Monday night.
Jennifer Metzger, 20, was walking across Center Street south of F Street at about 9:45 p.m. when she was struck by a 2000 Toyota driven by Mario Ambriz, 53, of Turlock, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Metzger sustained major injuries and was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, the CHP said.
Ambriz faces felony hit-and-run charges in the incident, the CHP said.
According to the CHP, Ambriz stopped to check on Metzger after the collision, but fled the scene as Turlock Police Department personnel arrived at the scene.
Ambriz was located a short time later by police. He was not under the influence at off alcohol or drugs, the CHP said.
Neither Ambriz nor his passenger, Riley Adam Dunn, 24, of Turlock, suffered injuries in the collision, the CHP said.
