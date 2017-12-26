Latest News

Turlock woman suffers major injuries in hit-and-run collision

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

December 26, 2017 06:59 AM

A Turlock woman suffered major injuries after being hit by a car on Center Street on Monday night.

Jennifer Metzger, 20, was walking across Center Street south of F Street at about 9:45 p.m. when she was struck by a 2000 Toyota driven by Mario Ambriz, 53, of Turlock, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Metzger sustained major injuries and was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, the CHP said.

Ambriz faces felony hit-and-run charges in the incident, the CHP said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the CHP, Ambriz stopped to check on Metzger after the collision, but fled the scene as Turlock Police Department personnel arrived at the scene.

Ambriz was located a short time later by police. He was not under the influence at off alcohol or drugs, the CHP said.

Neither Ambriz nor his passenger, Riley Adam Dunn, 24, of Turlock, suffered injuries in the collision, the CHP said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American

    After receiving a pardon by Gov. Jerry Brown, preventing deportation to Cambodia, Mony Neth discusses his future plans and his past mistakes that "still haunt me until now."

Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American

Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American 1:20

Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American
Where you can go snow sledding – in Modesto 0:48

Where you can go snow sledding – in Modesto
Local football players sign letters of intent 1:31

Local football players sign letters of intent

View More Video