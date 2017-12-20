Santa Clara County deputies arrest home-invasion robbery suspects in Modesto

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies came to Modesto on Wednesday to arrest suspects in a violent home-invasion robbery earlier in the day, the Mercury-News in San Jose reported.
The deputies were investigating an attack that happened just after 4 a.m. on Bainter Avenue in Los Gatos. The victim, a man in his 50s who was alone at the time, was attacked by four men and a woman, the newspaper reported.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of head injuries and was reported in stable condition.
The Sheriff's Office announced at about 1:30 p.m. that the victim's car was found in Modesto and “multiple individuals” were in custody. Their names were not reported, nor was the location in Modesto where the car turned up. Two fireams were reovered,
Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Glennon said investigators were working to determine the ties between the car’s occupants and the robbery.
