Banana peels, potatoes, and oranges .. just your typical 800-nativity display

Toni Conway has been collecting nativities for more than 20 years. In that time, she's amassed quite the collection, made out of quite the variety of materials.
In addition to the typical glass, pottery and plaster, Conway has scenes celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ made from orange peels, on a marble, and even from boiled potatoes. And she wants you to come see it.
Every other year, Conway converts her Modesto home into a series of showrooms to highlight her nativities, according to a press release.
“I invite everyone to spread the word, bring friends and share the event with others. All ages are welcome to enjoy the true meaning of Christmas.” The last time she and her helpers put up the display, 700 guests passed through the Conway showcase, including several busloads from local clubs, group residences and churches, the news release said.
Find the Conway home at 3242 S. Carpenter Road, between Whitmore and Service Roads—at the intersection of Carpenter and Hackett. For the driveway entrance, look for the Valley Harvest Nut sign. American flagpole and Nativity Open House welcome sign.
The display is open to the public, free of charge, for four days, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
