A collection of nearly 800 nativity sets of every size, shape and material will be on display at a free Christmas open house on Carpenter Road in Modesto Dec. 7-10. They include a nativity made out of boiled potatoes, one made from orange peels and one on a playing marble.
A collection of nearly 800 nativity sets of every size, shape and material will be on display at a free Christmas open house on Carpenter Road in Modesto Dec. 7-10. They include a nativity made out of boiled potatoes, one made from orange peels and one on a playing marble. Toni Conway Toni Conway
A collection of nearly 800 nativity sets of every size, shape and material will be on display at a free Christmas open house on Carpenter Road in Modesto Dec. 7-10. They include a nativity made out of boiled potatoes, one made from orange peels and one on a playing marble. Toni Conway Toni Conway

Latest News

Banana peels, potatoes, and oranges .. just your typical 800-nativity display

By Patty Guerra

pguerra@modbee.com

December 06, 2017 12:08 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Toni Conway has been collecting nativities for more than 20 years. In that time, she's amassed quite the collection, made out of quite the variety of materials.

In addition to the typical glass, pottery and plaster, Conway has scenes celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ made from orange peels, on a marble, and even from boiled potatoes. And she wants you to come see it.

Every other year, Conway converts her Modesto home into a series of showrooms to highlight her nativities, according to a press release.

“I invite everyone to spread the word, bring friends and share the event with others. All ages are welcome to enjoy the true meaning of Christmas.” The last time she and her helpers put up the display, 700 guests passed through the Conway showcase, including several busloads from local clubs, group residences and churches, the news release said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Find the Conway home at 3242 S. Carpenter Road, between Whitmore and Service Roads—at the intersection of Carpenter and Hackett. For the driveway entrance, look for the Valley Harvest Nut sign. American flagpole and Nativity Open House welcome sign.

The display is open to the public, free of charge, for four days, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's PLAYlive Nation

    The new PLAYlive Nation in Vintage Faire Mall is a video gaming lounge where you can play by the hour or rent for private parties and events. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's PLAYlive Nation

Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's PLAYlive Nation 1:00

Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's PLAYlive Nation
Protest against Republican tax plan 3:54

Protest against Republican tax plan
Stu Gilman sworn in as new Modesto Irrigation District board member 1:13

Stu Gilman sworn in as new Modesto Irrigation District board member

View More Video