They came to steal a package. They weren't aware of the Modesto sting operation.

Modesto police are cautioning residents about thieves who steal packages off porches.
On Wednesday, the department's Property Crimes Unit, as part of a sting operation, arrested three women on suspicion of stealing a package off a porch in the 1300 block of Encina Avenue, a few blocks west of El Vista Avenue.
Kim Cole, 57, Christina Torres, 52 and Sara Rodriguez, 34, were booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of theft and conspiracy. Torres also was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and burglary warrant. Rodriguez also had a probation violation.
The package was returned to its owner.
Police advise residents to requiring a signature for deliveries, set delivery guidelines, sign up for alerts, or have packages delivered to an alternate location. Also, make sure you report suspicious activity in your neighborhood to police immediately.
