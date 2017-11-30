Modesto City Schools slowly coming back online after being hit by computer virus

Modesto City Schools' technology team on Thursday was inching closer to restoring services and devices after a computer virus earlier this week derailed access for staff and students.
The district and school websites, along with other online services, have been restored. Employees in the district office have been allowed to turn on their devices.
If no issues are found and devices are fully operational, technicians will begin restoring service back to individual schools.
Once done, they'll inform staff and students that devices can be turned back on.
When the virus was discovered early Tuesday morning, staff and students were ordered to turn off all district/school-issued devices, including the 15,000 HP 360 laptops given to high school students earlier this year, along with computers and Surface Pros used by teachers and administrators.
Becky Fortuna, the district's spokeswoman, said Thursday the agency has been working with Microsoft to identify the virus, but have no new information.
